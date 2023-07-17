HamberMenu
Foxconn arm Fii now proposes a project with ₹8,800 cr investment at Tumakuru

This will be a supplementary plant and different from the one Foxconn is currently planning to set up at ITIR in Devanahalli

July 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
(Right) Brand Cheng. Chief Executive Officer at Foxconn Industrial Internet met (left)Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday in Bengaluru.

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of iPhone maker Foxconn, has made a proposal to set up a plant in Karnataka with an investment outlay of ₹8800 crore at Tumakuru.

Fii would engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would be a supplementary plant and different from the one Foxconn is currently planning to set up at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) in Devanahalli. It would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit at Devanahalli.

As per the fresh proposal, Fii has explored opportunities to set up a plant that would bring in an investment of ₹8,800 crore to the state and generate 14,000 jobs. The new project would require 100 acres of land and a company delegation that had a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Monday also was taken to Tumakuru to examine the land availability at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru.

Sound business eco-system

The state had a sound business ecosystem thanks to the collaboration that existed between academia and industries, said the Chief Minister. He also offered the Fii, headed by CEO Brand Cheng, all required support in terms of making available required skill sets and leadership talent.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said the state government was also ready to consider other proposals of the company such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit, if the company wanted to take it forward.

