Four-month-old baby kidnapped from Andhra Pradesh rescued in Mysuru

The Mysuru City police has arrested a 31-year-old woman, who had allegedly abducted a four-month-old baby from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The abducted male baby was rescued and handed over to Andhra Pradesh police along with the accused woman Asha.

Police said they found the accused, who was carrying the baby, and accompanied by a 13-year-old boy roaming around Akki Chowk near Sayyaji Rao Road in the City last Tuesday. The Devaraja police brought the trio and provided them shelter in the State Home for Women in Vijayanagar in Mysuru.

When a counsellor from the Women and Child Welfare Department questioned Asha at the State Home for Women, she initially claimed that the four-month-old baby was born to her due to an illicit relationship. However, during cross-questioning, she confessed to have stolen the baby from from Alipiri police station limits in Andhra Pradesh. Sources in the Department said the 13-year-old boy accompanying the woman, however, was her son.

The counseller alerted the City police about her confession that she had stolen the baby after which the Alipiri police station was contacted. Soon, Sub Inspector of Alipiri police station S Jayachandra arrived in Mysuru along with other personnel from the police station. It was learnt that a case had been booked in Alipiri police station on the complaint given one Vaddegangulamma about the theft of the baby.

The baby and the woman were handed over to the Alipuri police officials after due completion of formalities, the police statement said.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has complimented the police officials of Devaraja police station involved in the rescue operation.