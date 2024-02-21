Four killed in separate accidents

February 21, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Yadgir

In two different road accidents, four people were killed on the spot and one suffered injuries on Wednesday.

In the first accident, three riders travelling on a motorcycle were killed on the spot when they were hit by a government-owned bus near Mitti Malkapur village in Raichur taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra, 28, Parashuram, 30, and Govind, 28. All three were natives of Indira Nagar and Azad Nagar in Raichur city.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was killed on the spot, and a pillion rider suffered severe injuries.

The deceased was identified as Pranesh, 19, and injured as Anjaneya. The incident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near Raichur University at the outskirts of Raichur city.

The Yaragera police rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital, and also shifted the bodies for an autopsy.