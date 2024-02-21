GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four killed in separate accidents

February 21, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

In two different road accidents, four people were killed on the spot and one suffered injuries on Wednesday.

In the first accident, three riders travelling on a motorcycle were killed on the spot when they were hit by a government-owned bus near Mitti Malkapur village in Raichur taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra, 28, Parashuram, 30, and Govind, 28. All three were natives of Indira Nagar and Azad Nagar in Raichur city.

In another accident, a motorcyclist was killed on the spot, and a pillion rider suffered severe injuries.

The deceased was identified as Pranesh, 19, and injured as Anjaneya. The incident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle near Raichur University at the outskirts of Raichur city.

The Yaragera police rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to the hospital, and also shifted the bodies for an autopsy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.