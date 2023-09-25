HamberMenu
Four held for putting up saffron flag on masjid in Bidar

September 25, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar police on Sunday arrested four youth for putting up the Bhagwa Dhwaja (saffron flag) on a masjid at Dhannur (K) village in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

Sources in the Police Department said that Viresh Surya, 20, Kalyani Surya, 20, Sushil Biradar, 19, and Abhishek, 19, all residents of the same village were the accused. They were produced before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said that the accused, on September 20, removed the saffron flag from the Hanuman temple in the village and tied it on the masjid. Following a complaint by Chandsab Ali, a representative of the masjid, a case was registered the next day under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

“The accused admitted to the crime of disturbing peace in the village. Soon after receiving the complaint, we held a peace meeting. The accused were produced before the court which, in turn, sent them to judicial custody,” Bidar Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L. told The Hindu.

