Four districts of Karnataka part of National Family Planning programme’s pilot on introduction of new contraceptive options 

August 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

To prevent maternal and infant morbidities and mortalities by ensuring healthy birth spacing, the National Family Planning programme is introducing two new contraceptive options - subdermal single rod implants and subcutaneous injectables. Four districts from Karnataka - Bengaluru, Bidar, Mysuru, and Yadgir - are among the 40 districts in 10 States in the country where the new options will be introduced on a pilot basis.

The State Health Department has identified the healthcare facilities in the four districts where the new contraceptive methods will be introduced and is working on rolling out the pilot by September end.

Subdermal single rod implants will be introduced in KC General, Vani Vilas Hospitals in Bengaluru and Government MCH Hospital and Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences in Bidar. The subcutaneous injectables will be introduced in Mysuru and Yadgir in a vertical line from Medical College level to sub-centre level. This includes district and taluk hospitals, community and primary health centres and sub-centres in both these districts.

“We have already received 10,008 single rod implants and 20,000 injectables are expected to arrive next week,” Chandrika B.R., State Deputy Director (Family Welfare) told The Hindu on Friday.

At 1.7, Karnataka’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR), that is the average number of children a woman would have in the course of her life, is below replacement (the rate at which the population replaces itself), according to NFHS-5.

Birth spacing

“Ensuring healthy birth spacing remains a priority for Karnataka as 56.2% of births in the State are poorly spaced. This has affected maternal and infant morbidity. Overall, 47.7% of births in India are poorly spaced,” Dr Chandrika said.

“Expansion of contraceptive choices under the National Family Planning programme is the key priority for strengthening the family planning programme in the country. India has made substantial progress in increasing contraceptive access. However, there is still an inherent need to ensure healthy spacing between births, especially in the post-partum period, reduce method specific discontinuation and improve user satisfaction,” she said.

“The subdermal single rod implant is a long-acting reversible contraceptive method effective for three years. The subcutaneous injectable is also a long acting reversible contraceptive. It is similar to the intramuscular injectable contraceptive but with a subcutaneous route of administration. One dose is effective for three months,” the doctor explained.

“Both these contraceptives are being launched in a phased manner in 10 States during the initial introduction phase which will last for three years. The States include UP and Bihar in the North, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the South, West Bengal and Odisha in the East, Assam in the Northeast, Rajasthan and Gujarat in the West and Delhi. Following the pilot, a pan-India roll out will be done,” she added.

Preparations

“We have received 60 placebos and 20 arm models from the Centre for initiating service provider training. A micro plan for facility readiness, capacity building, and adverse events reporting is being developed with World Health Organisation support for the four districts,” the doctor added.