August 04, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

To avoid malpractices, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has decided conduct the class 10 final exams (SSLC) under drone surveillance in select centres.

During the SSLC exams of the academic year 2022-23, malpractices were reported, particularly in the north Karnataka region. The department suspended around 60 invigilators and debarred many students.

Karnataka has 3,305 centres for the 2023-24 exams — 1,845 cluster centres, 1,354 non-cluster centres and 106 centres for private candidates.

“In the cluster centres, students from many schools will be accommodated. The non-cluster centres are for students from three to four schools. Most of the non-cluster centres are located in the north Karnataka region, and in remote areas. Some anti-social elements and parents misused this opportunity, and were involved in malpractices in the SSLC exams. They throw chits through the window and dictate the answers from outside,” said a Block Education Officer (BEO) from north Karnataka region.

To avoid all these illegal activities, the department has decided use drone cameras in the SSLC exams in select non-cluster and sensitive centres in Karnataka. Offenders risk criminal charges.

NEET model dress code

The department has decided to introduce a model dress code, on the lines of the one followed in the NEET (entrance exam for medical courses), for the SSLC exams.

Officials said the present practice of wearing school uniforms had resulted in some students indulging in malpractices, such as hiding chits. According to the new dress code, students are to wear plainclothes, half-shirts, salwar suits for girls in the examination hall. Slippers will be mandatory foot wear. Wearing jewels and shoes will be restricted.

Version-type question papers

Another change expected this year is the introduction of version-type question papers. Until now, the same question paper was distributed to all students across Karnataka, leading to mass copying in some centres. Now, versions of question papers, as per the pattern followed in competitive exams, will be implemented for SSLC exams.

Fewer exam centres

The department has proposed reducing the number of examination centres to help with supervision. Officials from other government departments will be appointed as invigilators.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the department, told The Hindu, “Basically, we trying to promote sanctity in the Grade 10 examination in Karnataka. Last time, there were some incidents of mass copying in the north Karnataka region, and around 60 teachers were suspended. Therefore, we decided to make some reforms in the examination.

“Already, we have CCTV camera surveillance in all examination centres, but in extreme cases, we will use drones. Other reforms, like NEET model dress code, version-type question papers, will also be implemented. But, before enforcement of any change, we will sensitise students, teachers and parents about the sanctity of exams. The mindset of students should be changed. We are concentrating on the districts where highest number of malpractices have been reported.”