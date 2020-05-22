Four child marriages prevented

On timely intervention by a team of officials of the Women and Child Development Department, police and others, four child marriages were prevented in different village in Yadgir district on Friday.

Following the complaint to Child Helpline number 1098, officials rushed to Kanekal, Wankasambra and Saidapur villages and prevented the marriages. Officials convinced the parents that law prevents child marriages and warned them of punishment if they violated the law.

Prabhakar, Deputy Director of the department, told The Hindu over phone that parents of all the girls confirmed that the girls are still minor and due to financial difficulties and other family commitments they decided to perform their marriage without knowing the law. They also agreed not to perform their marriage till they attained the age of majority. However, officials brought all girls to Girls Bala Mandir in Yadgir and put theme under the custody of officials of Bala Mandir. ”

He said that the boys are major and they ran away from homes when officials visited the village.