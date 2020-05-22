Karnataka

Four child marriages prevented

On timely intervention by a team of officials of the Women and Child Development Department, police and others, four child marriages were prevented in different village in Yadgir district on Friday.

Following the complaint to Child Helpline number 1098, officials rushed to Kanekal, Wankasambra and Saidapur villages and prevented the marriages. Officials convinced the parents that law prevents child marriages and warned them of punishment if they violated the law.

Prabhakar, Deputy Director of the department, told The Hindu over phone that parents of all the girls confirmed that the girls are still minor and due to financial difficulties and other family commitments they decided to perform their marriage without knowing the law. They also agreed not to perform their marriage till they attained the age of majority. However, officials brought all girls to Girls Bala Mandir in Yadgir and put theme under the custody of officials of Bala Mandir. ”

He said that the boys are major and they ran away from homes when officials visited the village.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 5:44:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-child-marriages-prevented/article31650867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY