HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four Chamarajnagar segments get five poll observers

April 19, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed two Expenditure Observers, two General Observers and a Police Observer for four constituencies in Chamarajanagar district.

While Anil Gandhi (Mobile: 7892496370) has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for Hanur and Kollegal constituencies, Himanshu P. Joshi (9481465911) is the Expenditure Observer for Chamarajnagar and Gundlupet seats.

Bhupendra S. Chaudhary (Mobile- 6364907509) is the general observer for Hanur and Kollegal constituencies; while Abhinav Chandra (9449409202) is the general observer for Chamarajnagar and Gundlupet seats.

Thakur Thapa has been appointed as the police observer for all four seats and he can be contacted on 9434722210.

Deputy Commissioner and DEO D.S. Ramesh said in a press release that election-related complaints and objections and issues on expenditure, and others can be submitted to the observers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.