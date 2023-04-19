Four Chamarajnagar segments get five poll observers

April 19, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Election Commission has appointed two Expenditure Observers, two General Observers and a Police Observer for four constituencies in Chamarajanagar district.

While Anil Gandhi (Mobile: 7892496370) has been appointed as Expenditure Observer for Hanur and Kollegal constituencies, Himanshu P. Joshi (9481465911) is the Expenditure Observer for Chamarajnagar and Gundlupet seats.

Bhupendra S. Chaudhary (Mobile- 6364907509) is the general observer for Hanur and Kollegal constituencies; while Abhinav Chandra (9449409202) is the general observer for Chamarajnagar and Gundlupet seats.

Thakur Thapa has been appointed as the police observer for all four seats and he can be contacted on 9434722210.

Deputy Commissioner and DEO D.S. Ramesh said in a press release that election-related complaints and objections and issues on expenditure, and others can be submitted to the observers.