GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four boys drown in tank near Alur in Hassan district of Karnataka

The friends went to swim in the tank around 12.30 p.m.

Published - May 16, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of boys swimming in a water body.

A representational photo of boys swimming in a water body. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Four boys drowned in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on May 16.

Jeevan, 13, Vishwa, 12, Pruthvi, 12, and Sathvik, 11 — all friends — went to swim in the tank around 12.30 p.m. One of them is believed to have experienced difficulty coming out of the water, which led others to attempt a rescue. However, one after the other, all four drowned.

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of people gathered at the tank. Parents and relatives of the deceased were in shock.

The police and the staff of Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot. They succeeded in retrieving the bodies from the tank. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Alur.

District Fire Officer Naveen Kumar told The Hindu that Sakleshpur Fire Station were informed about the incident around 12.45 p.m. “Our vehicles and staff reached the spot by 1.30 p.m. We retrieved all four bodies after an operation that lasted about 45 minutes,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.