Four boys drowned in a tank at Muttige village in Alur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on May 16.

Jeevan, 13, Vishwa, 12, Pruthvi, 12, and Sathvik, 11 — all friends — went to swim in the tank around 12.30 p.m. One of them is believed to have experienced difficulty coming out of the water, which led others to attempt a rescue. However, one after the other, all four drowned.

As news of the incident spread, hundreds of people gathered at the tank. Parents and relatives of the deceased were in shock.

The police and the staff of Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot. They succeeded in retrieving the bodies from the tank. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Alur.

District Fire Officer Naveen Kumar told The Hindu that Sakleshpur Fire Station were informed about the incident around 12.45 p.m. “Our vehicles and staff reached the spot by 1.30 p.m. We retrieved all four bodies after an operation that lasted about 45 minutes,” he said.