year
BWSSB to install rainwater harvesting systems and recharge pits in educational institutions and other govt. buildings  

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
While water from RWH systems will be reused, excess water will be used to replenish ground water through percolation pits.

After implementing various steps for the conservation of water and with Bengaluru now receiving rainfall, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has shifted its focus to recharging pits and rainwater harvesting (RWH).

On Tuesday, the board said that it will install RWH systems and recharge pits in government educational institutions and a few other government buildings shortly.

While water from RWH systems will be reused, excess water will be used to replenish ground water through percolation pits, the officials said.

They also said that the BWSSB has already constructed 1,000 rainwater recharge pits within its limits and plans to construct 1,000 more pits soon.  

To create awareness among the public about these systems, the board plans to install them in government schools and colleges, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagra Palike’s (BBMP) educational institutions, anganwadis in government buildings, hospitals and parks.

Further they will also be installed in religious establishments (in a zone-wise manner) and prominent bus stands, including those of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), in association with the respective organisations. 

V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman, BWSSB, also said that information boards will be put up about the benefits of RWH and recharging pits at the buildings where these systems are set up. He also instructed the officials to prioritise installing the systems at educational institutions.  

“Students, even in private schools, should be shown the working of these systems and their benefits. They should then become engaged in educating those around them about the same,” Mr. Manohar said. 

He also said that he had instructed the officials to submit a list of all the buildings where the systems can be set up and the necessary action plan to him by next week. “After the board’s approval, the systems can be set up in a scientific manner,” he said.

