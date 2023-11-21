HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Founders of KLE Society remembered in Hubballi

November 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt speaking at the 108th KLE Society foundation day programme in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Sri Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt speaking at the 108th KLE Society foundation day programme in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The contribution of the founders of Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) Society, who established the institution more than a century ago to provide education to all in North Karnataka region, was remembered during the 108th Foundation Day function of KLE Society in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the programme at IMSR Auditorium in Hubballi on Tuesday, Sri Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt called upon teachers and students to remember the service and sacrifice of the founders of the society.

The programme was organised jointly by various educational institutions run by KLE Society in Hubballi.

The seer recalled how the foundation laid by the founders, led to a kind of revolution in the field of education and helped lakhs of students from the region excel in various fields.

Presiding over the function, principal of PC Jabin Degree Science College L.D. Horakeri recalled the initial days of the society.

“The founders, B.S. Hanchinal, B.B. Mamadabpur, P.R. Chikkodi, S.S. Basavanal, H.F. Kattimani, M.R. Sakhare and Veeranagouda Patil, better known as the seven saints, laid the foundation stone to the society on November 13, 1916. Their sacrifice brightened the lives of lakhs of people in the region,” he said.

On the occasion, retired employees and various employees of the educational institutions were honoured for their achievements in various fields.

Principals of various institutions, including Viresh Angadi, Vittal Bhat, Ramakanth Diggoji, Srishail Tungalad, and others coordinated the event. Principal, staff and students from 32 institutions of KLE Society in Hubballi participated in the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.