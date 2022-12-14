  1. EPaper
Foundation in memory of Shimoga Subbanna to be inaugurated on December 15

A renowned Kannada Sugama Sangeeta singer, Shimoga Subbanna popularised the poetry of Kuvempu, Shishunal Sharief, Laksminarayan Bhat through his music

December 14, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of noted singer Shimoga Subbanna.

A file photo of noted singer Shimoga Subbanna. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

A foundation in memory of renowned Kannada Sugama Sangeeta singer Shimoga Subbanna will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 15 evening in Bengaluru.

The inaugural event at Town Hall will be presided over by Chandrashekhara Kambar, chairman of the Central Sahitya Akademi and Jnanapith award-winning writer. Chief guests include Revenue Minister R. Ashok, poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy and Velu of Lahari Recording Company. Well-known singers will render his songs as tribute.

The late Subbanna, born on December 14, 1938, passed away on August 11, 2022. He popularised the poetry of Kuvempu, Shishunal Sharief, Laksminarayan Bhat and a host of other poets through his music.

The inauguration of the foundation is at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

