Former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised

The JD(S) leader arrived at Apollo Specialty Hospital in Jayanagar around 3:40 am on August 30, complaining of weakness and discomfort in limbs.

August 30, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, addressing the press conference, at Janata Dal(S) party office, in Bengaluru on August 05, 2023. File image

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, addressing the press conference, at Janata Dal(S) party office, in Bengaluru on August 05, 2023. File image | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has been hospitalised in Bengaluru after he complained of weakness and discomfort in limbs. He was rushed to Apollo Specialty Hospital in Jayanagar and has been admitted under the care of neurologist P. Satishchandra and his team. 

Govindaiah Yateesh, vice president and unit head of the hospital, told The Hindu that the former Chief Minister had suffered an acute brain stroke. “He was rushed to the hospital within the golden hour around 3:40 am on Wednesday, August 30, soon after he complained of weakness and discomfort in the limbs. He was immediately evaluated and initiated treatment, to which he has responded very well. Currently, he is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent. He is able to move his limbs without any discomfort and has been kept under close observation,” the doctor said.

The first hour is considered to be the most crucial or “golden” because stroke patients have a high chance of survival as well as prevention of long-term brain damage if they receive medical treatment within the first 60 minutes of the onset of symptoms, the doctor added.

