January 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen.Ved Prakash Malik on Wednesday visited the Gen.Thimayya Memorial Museum at Madikeri. He was accompanied by his wife Anjana Malik and they went around the museum and expressed their appreciation of the collections. The former COAS said Gen.Thimayya’s military days should serve as an inspiration and ideal for every Indian.