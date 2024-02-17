GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Follow traffic rules not to avoid penalty but to save lives, ADGP Alok Kumar tells people

February 17, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
ADGP (Training, Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar addressing a public gathering at SVP Circle after participating in the road safety walkathon in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

ADGP (Training, Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar addressing a public gathering at SVP Circle after participating in the road safety walkathon in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Pointing to the a considerable number of people being killed in the road accidents, Additional Director General of Police (Training, Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar said that major accidents could be avoided by taking simple precautions and road safety measures.

“Following traffic rules to avoid penalty is not the right approach. We must follow the traffic rules to save our and others’ lives. In Kalaburagi alone, 129 people in Kalaburagi city and 340 people in Kalaburagi district were killed in road accidents in the last year. In Karnataka, around 11,700 people have lost their lives in the road accidents in the last year. Following traffic rules minimises accidents and fatalities,” he said.

He was addressing a public meeting at SVP Circle after participating in the road safety walkathon from Jewargi Cross to SVP Circle in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was organised by the Police Department in association with United Hospital.

Mr. Kumar also asked the police not to harass people in the name of checking documents and advised them to be friendly with the people.

“When there is no visible violation of traffic rules, you need not stop vehicles and check all the documents. There are provisions for suspension and cancellation of driving licences in the Motor Vehicles Act. If you go on recommending the suspension and cancelation of licence for every minor violation, it will be big problem. People also should not create such a situation,” he said and set a target of reducing fatal accidents in the city by 30%.

City Police Commissioner Chetan R. said that the around half of the road accident victims were between 18 and 40 years.

“In most of the cases, the breadwinner of the family is killed in the road accident. After losing its breadwinner, the family has to face sorrows and sufferings. When you learn driving, you must learn it properly by understanding and following all the safety measures and traffic rules. Driving schools have a greater role to play in this matter,” he said.

Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the United Hospital, thanked the senior police officers for providing an opportunity to collaborate with the police for a noble cause.

“United Hospital has been conducting many programmes to spread road safety awareness among the people. On the occasion of the hospital’s 12th anniversary celebration, we have planned a workshop on sensitising the people on handling accident victims. The people will be taught how to give first aid in accidents; how to shift the injured to the hospital; and the things to be done during the shifting of patients,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Addur Srinivasalu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwaland other senior officers were present.

KKRTC drivers were honoured with different prizes for accident-free driving. Glasses and water bottles supplied by the United Hospital were distributed among traffic police personnel.

