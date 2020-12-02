Focus on issues greater than ‘love jihad’, HDK tells govt.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said there were more important issues in the State than “love jihad” against which the State government was planning to introduce a law.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, he advised the government to instead concentrate on other problems that the State was facing.

Reacting to the farmers’ protest in the national capital, Mr. Kumaraswamy said his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had already asked the Centre to treat the protesting farmers with respect and work towards finding a solution to their problems.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also referred to the deaths of a few farmers due to cold wave in Delhi and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of lighting lamps in Varanasi, should bring brightness into the lives of the farmers, hold talks with them and resolve their problems.