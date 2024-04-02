Focus on empowering police personnel with technical skills to check increasing rate of cybercrimes

April 02, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Retired Superintendent of Police A.S. Magennavar has stressed the need for technology upgradation in the Police Department and empowering police personnel with technical skills to check the increasing rate of cybercrimes.

Speaking at the Police Flag Day programme at DAR Grounds in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that as graduates, post-graduates and even engineers are joining the police force, they should be trained on tracing hi-tech crimes, collection of evidence and technical nuances related to investigation.

Mr. Magennavar said that the work of police officers did not end with the cracking of a case. It will end only when the accused are held guilty and sentenced. This will also further increase the reputation of the Police Department, he said.

He said that the top priority of the department is to protect the lives of people and ensure peace and tranquility in society. And, to ensure this, the police should walk an extra mile and gain the confidence of the people. Co-operation from the public will go a long way in maintaining law and order, he said.

He also emphasised the need for police officers and personnel to visit schools and colleges and sensitise students to the significance of following traffic regulations, especially in the wake of a rise in the number of road accidents.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, Additional Superintendent of Police Narayan Baramani and others were present.

In Hubballi

At the Police Flag Day programme organised by Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate at New CAR Grounds in Hubballi on Tuesday, retired Sub-Inspector of Police S.L. Kasturi said that police officers and personnel should introspect on the kind of service they are providing to citizens. It is a proud feeling to serve as people-friendly policemen, she said.

Recalling the significance of the Police Flag Day, she called upon police personnel to take care of their health also as they are required to work under duress round the clock. She also suggested to them to set aside time for their families.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that last year, they distributed ₹33.50 lakh worth police flags and this year, the police officials should focus on further increasing the amount.

“During 2023-24, meetings were conduct on the welfare of retired police personnel and they were sanctioned ₹5.18 lakh for medical expenses and ₹1.20 lakh towards funeral expenses. During the 2023-24 fiscal, 652 members of police families have availed themselves of medical facilities, while educational assistance of ₹15.7 lakh has been given,” she said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Rajiv M., C.R Raveesh, Yallappa Kashappanavar, senior officials and former police officials were present.