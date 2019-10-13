FMD vaccination for 2.76 lakh head of cattle

Considering the large scale socio economic implications of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the country, efforts are being made through a mega initiative under FMD Control Programme (FMD-CP), said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Ibrahim Maigur.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Mr. Maigur said that large scale awareness and ground level programmes were required to check the spread of FMD. This is why stringent biosecurity arrangements were being implemented under the programme.

Elaborating on the vaccination drive in Dharwad district, Mr. Maigur said that considering the multi-benefits of FMD control and subsequent eradication of the disease, the government had accorded top priority to programme implementation. It was crucial to small livestock farmers in terms of improvement of livelihood, economic, food and nutrition security, he said.

2.76 lakh cattle

Mr. Maigur said that in Dharwad district, a total of 2,76,390 heads of cattle would be vaccinated under a special drive from October 14 to November 4.

In all 38 special teams had been constituted to take up the drive that would go on for 22 days, he said. The teams would visit respective villages and administer vaccines from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. He said a lot of awareness programmes would be conducted during the drive to sensitise farmers.

Elaborating further, he said that major activities of the intensive programme would be to vaccinate all eligible cattle and buffalo at six-monthly intervals, publicity and mass awareness campaigns including orientation of State functionaries for implementation of the scheme, identification of target animals, serosurveillance of animal population on random bases, mass vaccination, procurement of cold cabinets and FMD vaccine and others.

He clarified that the FMD vaccination would be offered by the Department of Animal Husbandry free. To a query, he said that no cases of affected cattle had been reported in the district in the last two years.