Flood relief: Congress plans protest against govt.

Congress legislators on Thursday said the party would launch a protest in Bombay Karnataka region against the BJP government for its alleged failure to provide relief to flood-affected people.

Leaders from north Karnataka alleged that the government had neither sanctioned emergency relief amount of ₹10,000 each for the affected families nor constructed temporary sheds for providing accommodation for the displaced. The government had not bothered even to take a delegation to the Centre seeking relief, they alleged.

“We will hold a protest against the State government in Bombay Karnataka,” MLA and former Minister M.B. Patil said, and added that Revenue Minister R. Ashok had not bothered to visit the affected areas to understand the problems being faced by people.

Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Ganesh Hukkeri, Anand Nyamagouda, and Mahantesh S. Koujalagi said life in Bombay Karnataka region had been badly affected owing to floods in the Krishna, Bheema, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, and Markandeya. They described the extent of damage suffered by the people of the region as “huge and unprecedented”.