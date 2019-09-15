Flood-hit farmer found dead in Mudigere taluk

A farmer was found dead with a gunshot wound at his farm at Kargadde near Devaragudda in Mudigere taluk on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

It is believed that Channappa Gowda, 65, whose land was severely affected by the recent rains, ended his life with a country rifle.

According to the Kalasa police, Gowda had been upset over the landslips in his five-acre farmland, and his coffee and areca plantations were badly hit in the rains. He went to his farm in the morning and neighbours heard a gunshot around 11.30 a.m. He was found dead at a spot where a landslip had occurred. His wife and neighbours informed the police that Gowda was worried as all his hard work on the farm had come to nought following the rains. The farmer had told his family that he did not expect any compensation from the government. The Kalasa police have registered a case.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)