Flood-hit districts highlight their plight in Dasara tableaux

Karnataka witnessed one of its worst floods this year, causing losses worth several thousand crores. A few flood-hit districts thought of representing their plight in their tableaux that were part of the Dasara procession here on Tuesday.

Belagavi, Bagalkot, and Kodagu gave varied accounts of what happened in their districts with models of choppers airlifting trapped people during floods.

Almost all districts took part in the tableaux, with some portraying subjects of empowering the girl child and some others representing the contributions from the literary world, the ancient temples, religious mutts, and so on.

Chandrayaan-2, one of the biggest space missions of ISRO, was featured in the procession, besides chronicling the country’s space journey. The rocket, the lunar lander and the rover had been recreated in the tableau, which was more like a tribute to the space agency for its mission.

One tableau was dedicated to the late Shivakumara Swami of Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru, who was known as the “walking god”. It tried to record the life of 111-year-old seer and his contributions to society.

Among the 39 tableaux, some featured temples like Maloor Ambegalu Krishna, Sri Krishna Mutt Gopura, the architectural marvels of Hampi, the contributions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Gavisiddeshwara Betta, Union government projects like Ayushman Bharat, the Suttur Mutt, to name a few.