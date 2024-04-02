GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flag Day observed in Shivamogga

April 02, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Flag Day was observed at DAR grounds in Shivamogga on Tuesday. SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, retired RSI Gangadharappa and other officers took part in the programme.

The Shivamogga district police, on Tuesday, observed Flag Day, to honour the bravery, sacrifice and commitment of the police force.

Retired Reserve Sub-Inspector Gangadharappa was the chief guest. Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar presided over the event. The reserve police force took part in the march past. Reserve Police Inspector Rudresh was the parade commander.

The annual event is held on April 2 as on this day in 1965, the Karnataka Police Force was officially formed. The department remembers the sacrifice of the services of the policemen who retired. The services of 38 officials who retired in the financial year 2023–24 in the district were recalled on the day.

The force has formed a welfare fund for the retired policemen. Every day, the department collects donations from the public for the fund by selling stickers of the flag.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy and other senior officers were present.

