Five persons, including retired IPS Officer charged for illegal access of CDR

Published - May 26, 2024 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An FIR has been lodged against five individuals, including a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a police inspector, for allegedly illegally accessing call detail records (CDRs) of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official in Bengaluru. The complaint was filed by an IAS officer, prompting an investigation by the cyber crime police.

The accused individuals named in the FIR are the retired IPS officer Suresh T. R., Hebbagodi police station inspector Iyanna Reddy, and three others. According to the police, the FIR was registered at the Cybercrime Police based on the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the accused accessed CDR details from February 2022 to January 2023 illegally, in a case pertaining to a marital dispute between the IAS officer and a IPS officer.

