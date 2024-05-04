Five people die of health issues in Raichur

May 04, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Yadgir

As many as five people died in the last 24 hours in Raichur district.

The deceased were identified as Veeresh, 70, Gangamma, 58, Pradeep, 19, and Durgamma, 69, all of whom are from Huda village in Sindhanur taluk.

According to District Health Officer Suresh Babu, these deaths were caused by various health issues.

In another incident, Hanumanth, 43, died after a sudden collapse in Jalibenchi village in Raichur taluk.

Dr. Babu said that he was rushed to the hospital after a sudden collapse, and declared dead. He further said that he died due to a heart attack. He clarified that no complaints have been registered in connection with these incidents.