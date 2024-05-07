GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

 Fish kill at Hebbal lake

May 07, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of dead fish floating on Hebbal lake here have triggered concern among the greens here amidst an apparent uncurbed sewage entry into the water body, polluting its ecosystem and killing the aquatic life.

Located in the Hebbal industrial area in the city, the lake, spread over 42 acres, is one of the major lakes of Mysuru city and was restored a few years ago with funding from the Infosys Foundation. The foundation had joined hands with the district administration for restoring the lake to its past glory.

The death of fish and other aquatic creatures has led the feeling among the locals on whether the lake was in good health. The dead fish were found at the lake near the Sewage Treatment Plant.

The morning walkers and joggers have urged the authorities to save the lake and its ecosystem, taking up corrective measures.

Hebbal lake comes under the jurisdiction of the Hootagalli City Municipal Council. When the lake restoration was done, it was part of the Mysuru City Corporation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.