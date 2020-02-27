Karnataka

First instalment of funds released for building war memorial

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Tuesday said the first instalment of ₹50 lakh out of ₹1.41 crore sanctioned for the construction of a war memorial has been released by the Department of Kannada and Culture. The war memorial will come up near the office of the Deputy Commissioner here.

At a meeting here, Mr. Shankar told officials to complete the tender process by March 20 with the release of funds for the work.

Phase-wise work

In the first phase, civil work for housing the memorial should be completed and thereafter, as per the suggestions of the committee, medals and other exhibits for displaying in the memorial should be collected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 6:29:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/first-instalment-of-funds-released-for-building-war-memorial/article30927075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY