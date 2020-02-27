First instalment of funds released for building war memorial

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Tuesday said the first instalment of ₹50 lakh out of ₹1.41 crore sanctioned for the construction of a war memorial has been released by the Department of Kannada and Culture. The war memorial will come up near the office of the Deputy Commissioner here.

At a meeting here, Mr. Shankar told officials to complete the tender process by March 20 with the release of funds for the work.

Phase-wise work

In the first phase, civil work for housing the memorial should be completed and thereafter, as per the suggestions of the committee, medals and other exhibits for displaying in the memorial should be collected.