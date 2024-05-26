GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fire at GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar triggers panic among residents

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the GESCOM officials said that a short-circuit could be the cause

Published - May 26, 2024 05:59 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters putting out the flames inside GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar on Sunday.

Firefighters putting out the flames inside GESCOM’s transformer repair unit in Bidar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

A fire that broke out at the transformer repair unit of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) in Bidar on Sunday morning, triggered panic among city residents as massive smoke covered the sky.

As per an initial report, transformers, a large quantity of diesel, and other valuable material have been destroyed in the fire. However, no loss of human life was reported.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the GESCOM officials said that a short-circuit could be the cause. It is learnt that Neha Electricals, a private entity, was entrusted with the responsibility of repairing the transformers for GESCOM.

As per preliminary information provided by the GESCOM officials, defunct transformers from public places were brought and kept at the unit for repair.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services as well as those from the Air Force brought the fire under control after an hour.

“The exact cause of the fire and the loss are yet to be ascertained. The firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and controlled the situation,” Ravindra Karilingannavar, Managing Director of GESCOM told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.