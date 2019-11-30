Karnataka

FIR registered against Mysuru Bishop

The Lashkar police in the city has registered an FIR against Mysuru Bishop K.A. Williams on charges of misconduct and impropriety.

The complainant Robert Rosario is a member of the Association of Concerned Catholics and he has accused the Bishop of “kidnapping, threatening and outraging the modesty of a woman”.

Financial irregularities

The complainant had recently accused the Bishop of financial misappropriation and irregularities in the administration of the diocese. However, Father Williams had denied any misconduct on his part or irregularities in the functioning of the diocese and dubbed the allegations against him as part of a conspiracy or politics to tarnish his name or besmirch the community.

