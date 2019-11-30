FIR registered against Mysuru Bishop

The Lashkar police in the city has registered an FIR against Mysuru Bishop K.A. Williams on charges of misconduct and impropriety.
The complainant Robert Rosario is a member of the Association of Concerned Catholics and he has accused the Bishop of “kidnapping, threatening and outraging the modesty of a woman”.
Financial irregularities
The complainant had recently accused the Bishop of financial misappropriation and irregularities in the administration of the diocese. However, Father Williams had denied any misconduct on his part or irregularities in the functioning of the diocese and dubbed the allegations against him as part of a conspiracy or politics to tarnish his name or besmirch the community.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.