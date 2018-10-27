FIR filed against Arjun Sarja’s associate

more-in

Following a defamation case filed by actor Arjun Sarja against Sruthi Hariharan, the latter has filed a complaint against his close associate Prashanth Sambargi, for “intimidating her with threats to life”.

On Friday, the High Grounds police registered an FIR against Mr. Sambargi, based on a complaint by Ms. Hariharan.

Confirming the development, the police said Mr. Sambargi was booked under IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).

Ms. Hariharan, in her complaint, alleged that during the reconciliation meeting held at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Mr. Sambargi had claimed that international agencies were paying her to level allegations against Mr. Sarja. He also said that he would not rest until she faced consequences for her allegations.

Hariharan files her ‘vakalat’

Meanwhile, a sessions court in the city heard Mr. Sarja’s plea on Friday. He has appealed for an interim order restraining Ms. Hariharan from making any more statements damaging his reputation and has sought a public apology. The court allowed Ms. Hariharan’s ‘vakalat’ to be filed and the next hearing will be on October 29, by which time Ms. Hariharan has been asked to reply to the notice issued against her, according to legal professionals privy to the details of the case.