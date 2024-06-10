FIR against house owner for renting out premises to drug peddler

Over a year after conducting a raid on a house in Parappana Agarahara and arresting a 44-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs, the Central Crime Branch officials on Saturday initiated legal action against the owner of the house for renting out his premises to the accused.

Based on the complaint by Praveen C. Yaligar, Economic Offenses Squad, Central Crime Branch, the Parappana Agrahara police have registered an FIR against Sharavana Ramalingam, charging him under various sections of the Foreigners Act.

The CCB anti narcotics wing, on March 19, 2023, raided the house in Veerabhadraswamy layout of Doddanagamangala and arrested Victor Obinna Chukwudi, from Nigeria, and recovered huge amounts of narcotics, including MDMA worth ₹2 crore along with mobile phones and a weighing machine from him. The accused had overstayed in the city and was peddling drugs after sourcing them from his contacts in Delhi.

The officials found that the owner of the house, Sharavana Ramalingam, did not follow any procedure nor submit any required documents with the FRRO while renting out his premises to Victor. The owner tried to dodge the officials stating that he had followed procedure, which was found to be false.