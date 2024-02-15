GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fine will be imposed, trade licence cancelled if business establishments violate rule on name boards: Minister

Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024 passed in Assembly. The Bill makes a provision that the name boards of commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, hotels, etc. should be 60% in Kannada

February 15, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi | Photo Credit:

A fine will be imposed and trade licence cancelled if business establishments in Karnataka fail to display name boards with 60% of text in Kannada in the upper half of the boards, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Explaining the purpose of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Minister said an enforcement wing, involving police and Kannada and Culture Department officials, would be formed to monitor name boards, particularly in Bengaluru. All eight zonal commissioners would also be held responsible in Bengaluru for effective enforcement of the law and rules, Mr. Tangadagi said. The Assembly passed the Bill by voice vote.

App to be launched

Mr. Tangadagi said an app would be launched soon to enable the public to upload complaints against business establishments that fail to display their boards as per the rule.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, senior BJP members S. Suresh Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, C.C. Patil, K. Gopalaiah and others demanded the imposition of heavy penalties on MNCs, malls, and other big establishments who violate the law and decline to display name boards in Kannada. Mr. Ashok suggested imposing an on-the-spot fine on business establishments if they are found violating the rule. Mr. Suresh Kumar said people as well as department officials have to change their mindset to ensure display of name boards in Kannada.

The Bill makes a provision that the name boards of commercial, industrial, and business undertakings, trusts, counselling centres, hospitals, laboratories, amusement centres, hotels, etc. should be 60% in Kannada.

Karnataka / Kannada

