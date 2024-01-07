Financial literacy programme conducted in tribal village

January 07, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

A financial literacy programme was conducted for children from tribal and rural communities in H.D. Kote to empower them and help them make informed choices to break the cycle of poverty.

The programme was organized at Madilu Children’s Home at Sonahalli village in H.D. Kote by Sharada Educational Trust, in partnership with Madilu Seva Trust.

A release said financial literacy plays a key role in creating a foundation for a financially secure and prosperous future. ‘’Unfortunately, our rural kids are deprived of this education since ‘Financial Literacy’ as a subject is not taught in schools,” the release added.

The subject was not taught using a blackboard but through storytelling, drama competition and quiz and the students who took part in it were taught the importance of savings, having a bank account, insurance policy, etc.

The event was attended by about 50 children belonging to tribal families and a few parents, accompanying the kids, also participated in the event as indirect beneficiaries of the programme.

The event commenced with a storytelling session by Uma Nataraj, who narrated a story centered around the importance of savings and how finance plays an important role in our life and it was followed by a drama competition in which 15 children constituted three teams and took part in it.

The stage plays followed a similar theme with subjects ranging from power savings, government sponsored health and accident insurance schemes, educational loan from banks and avoiding loans from landlords.

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the competition and every child was given an educational kit as a take-away, for attending the event of such importance to them. The program ended with a quiz competition on basic finances, the release added.

Arvind Kamath, the founder of Sharada Educational Trust said children went back home wiser with the knowledge gained during the event and expressed the hope that they would spread the message within their families and neighbourhood.