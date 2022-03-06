Finance Ministers faces queries from students on GST, Income Tax relief to defence personnel

Students, attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for COSMOS at University of Mysore’s new campus at Chamundi foothills, approaching Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for selfies. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the foundation stone for Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar campus of University of Mysore in Mysuru on Sunday. Director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics Annapurni Subramanian (second from right), Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India K. Vijayraghavan (centre) and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday faced queries on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Income Tax relief to Army personnel.

Ms. Sitharaman, who was in Mysuru on Sunday to unveil the foundation stone for the Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOS) at University of Mysore’s new campus at Chamundi foothills, was approached by a student who posed her queries on sharing of GST revenue among different States while another submitted a petition seeking income tax relief to Armed Forces personnel.

Apart from interacting with the student posing questions on GST, the Finance Minister also obliged many students seeking a selfie with her.

Meanwhile, the student seeking income tax relief for defence personnel, in his petition to the Finance Minister, said the Government should not levy any tax on any defence personnel serving the Army, Navy or Air Force. He urged Ms. Sitharaman to propose a ‘Tax-Free Salary’ for the Armed Forces personnel in the Parliament.