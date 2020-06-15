Film shoots to resume

The State government on Monday gave the green signal to restart film shoots in the State.
N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, (Disaster Management), issued an order clarifying that as the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the lockdown does not ban film shoots, the industry could resume shooting, following proper guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kannada television had started shooting since May 25, and now films can do so too.
D.R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said the shoots have to adapt to a new normal, limiting the number of people on the set, 40 to 50 persons only, and other health measures like thermal screening, minimisation of contact, packed food, sanitising the location etc.
“This order has come as a much-needed breather for the industry that is reeling under severe losses for the past three months,” he said, adding that reopening of film theatres was the next needed step to revive the industry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath