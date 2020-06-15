Film shoots to resume

The State government on Monday gave the green signal to restart film shoots in the State.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, (Disaster Management), issued an order clarifying that as the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the lockdown does not ban film shoots, the industry could resume shooting, following proper guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kannada television had started shooting since May 25, and now films can do so too.

D.R. Jairaj, chairman, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said the shoots have to adapt to a new normal, limiting the number of people on the set, 40 to 50 persons only, and other health measures like thermal screening, minimisation of contact, packed food, sanitising the location etc.

“This order has come as a much-needed breather for the industry that is reeling under severe losses for the past three months,” he said, adding that reopening of film theatres was the next needed step to revive the industry.