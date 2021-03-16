Film crew member tests positive

A member of the film crew from Kerala, which camped at Shettihally near Hassan for a Malayalam movie shoot, has tested positive for COVID-19. A team of officers from the Health and Family Welfare Department had visited the place and insisted that all members of the crew undergo a COVID-19 test last week.

District Health Officer K.M.Sathish Kumar, on Tuesday, informed the media that one member tested positive for the infection. However, he had already returned to Kerala. As a precautionary measure, the people who were in contact with him had been quarantined.

Similarly, 289 people have travelled from Mumbai to Hassan district in the last one month. Among them, seven tested positive for the infection. They have been isolated. The officers are collecting swab samples from those people who travelled from other States to the district.

Cases

As many as 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan district on Tuesday. With that, the total number of positive cases reported in the district rose to 28,866. Among them, 28,310 have recovered. So far 468 people have died of the infection. As of now, four people are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.