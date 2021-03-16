Film crew member tests positive

A member of the film crew from Kerala, which camped at Shettihally near Hassan for a Malayalam movie shoot, has tested positive for COVID-19. A team of officers from the Health and Family Welfare Department had visited the place and insisted that all members of the crew undergo a COVID-19 test last week.
District Health Officer K.M.Sathish Kumar, on Tuesday, informed the media that one member tested positive for the infection. However, he had already returned to Kerala. As a precautionary measure, the people who were in contact with him had been quarantined.
Similarly, 289 people have travelled from Mumbai to Hassan district in the last one month. Among them, seven tested positive for the infection. They have been isolated. The officers are collecting swab samples from those people who travelled from other States to the district.
Cases
As many as 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hassan district on Tuesday. With that, the total number of positive cases reported in the district rose to 28,866. Among them, 28,310 have recovered. So far 468 people have died of the infection. As of now, four people are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath