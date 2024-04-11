GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fervour, gaiety mark Ramzan celebrations in Kalaburagi

April 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A month-long fasting observed by Muslims came to an end with Ramzan being celebrating with religious fervour and gaiety in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Muslims attired in new clothes offered special prayers at various mosques and Idgahs in the city.

The devout, along with their family members and children, offered prayers at the Sheikh Roza Masjid, Hagaraga Idgah, Dabarabad Idgah, KCT College Ground and the famous Jamia Masjid located inside the Bahmani Fort in the city.

Communal harmony was witnessed across the city as people belonging to different religious beliefs reached out to greet their friends and relatives on the occasion.

Before attending the special prayers in the morning hours, Muslims paid fitra (zakat), an annual compulsory charity paid by elders in the family on behalf of all family members, so that the poor too could celebrate the festival.

Muslims invited their friends and neighbours over to share specially prepared delicacies with them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.