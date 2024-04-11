Fervour, gaiety mark Ramzan celebrations in Kalaburagi

April 11, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A month-long fasting observed by Muslims came to an end with Ramzan being celebrating with religious fervour and gaiety in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Muslims attired in new clothes offered special prayers at various mosques and Idgahs in the city.

The devout, along with their family members and children, offered prayers at the Sheikh Roza Masjid, Hagaraga Idgah, Dabarabad Idgah, KCT College Ground and the famous Jamia Masjid located inside the Bahmani Fort in the city.

Communal harmony was witnessed across the city as people belonging to different religious beliefs reached out to greet their friends and relatives on the occasion.

Before attending the special prayers in the morning hours, Muslims paid fitra (zakat), an annual compulsory charity paid by elders in the family on behalf of all family members, so that the poor too could celebrate the festival.

Muslims invited their friends and neighbours over to share specially prepared delicacies with them.