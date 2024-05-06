GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmers stage road blockade seeking special package for banana growers of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region

Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pay attention to the suffering of farmers in his native region and announce a special package for them

May 06, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers belonging to Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association staged a road blockade on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway at Bandipalya on Monday, May 6, seeking a special package for the banana growers of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region, whose crops were damaged in the recent rains and heavy winds.

The activists of the association led by Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj gathered on the highway at Bandipalya and shouted slogans demanding a special package for the banana growers, whose crops had been damaged in the recent rains and heavy winds.

Claiming that banana crops on more than 1,500 hectares of land in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar had been damaged in the recent rains and winds, Mr. Bhagyaraj said the loss was akin to rubbing salt into the wounds of the farmers, who were already reeling under the impact of an unprecedented drought.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pay attention to the suffering of farmers in his native region and announce a special package for them.

He also urged the government to ensure that fodder centres were opened at all gram panchayat levels so that the requirement of fodder for animals is met. He also sought for the opening of goshalas.

Mr. Bhagyaraj sought to draw the government’s attention to the ₹25 crore dues pending from the sugar mills towards the additional ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane announced by the Government. He urged the government to ensure that the dues are paid to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest.

Expressing their ire towards the inadequate supply of power to irrigation pump sets, the farmers demanded three-phased power for at least 10 days during the daytime. Also, the farmers urged the government to announce an additional ₹10 subsidy per litre of milk in view of the drought conditions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.