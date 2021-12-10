‘Farmers Session’ tomorrow ahead of winter session in Belagavi

Seeking repeal of the amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act and demanding immediate crop loss compensation and fulfilment of other demands, a “Farmers Session” will be held in Belagavi on Sunday, ahead of the winter session of the State Legislature on Monday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, coordinators of Samyukta Horata- Karnataka, a federation of various organisations, S.R. Hiremath, B.S. Soppin and others said that leader of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Yogendra Yadav will inaugurate the “Farmers Session”. It will be presided over by Bandaya writer Allamaprabhu Betaduru.

Mr. Hiremath said that the session was being held with the sole objective of protecting the interests of the farmers and the working class. He will appeal to all to participate in big numbers in the session, which will be held near Sankalpa Garden Cricket Stadium on Kanabaragi Road in Belagavi at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Mr. Hiremath said that while the new farm laws have been repealed by the Union Government after the yearlong agitation of farmers, the State Government is yet to withdraw the recent amendments related to land reforms, APMC Act and cow slaughter.

“The State Government introduced these amendments in line with the new farm laws because of the pressure from Union Government. However, now, the BJP-led State Government is not ready to withdraw them, which is highly condemnable. Samyukta Horata-Karnataka demands that these amended laws be repealed before the start of the winter session in Belagavi,” he said.

Mr. Soppin said that because of untimely rain, crop loss to the tune of thousands of crores in lakhs of hectares of farmland has been reported in the State. The government should provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for loss of foodgrains and ₹1 lakh per acre for loss of horticultural crops, he demanded.

Other coordinators Venakanagouda Patil, Sharanu Gonawar and Raviraj Kambali said that there were several other demands pertaining to farmers which the government should address immediately failing which the federation will be forced to organise “Kisan Maha Panchayats” across the State in the coming days.