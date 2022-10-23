Karnataka

Farmer says miscreants destroyed her cotton crop

Bharati, a farmer, has said that miscreants have damaged cotton crop on her four acres of land by spraying pesticide.

She was addressing a press conference in Yagir on Sunday.

Ms. Bharati, who is a native of Vankasambra village, has expressed the suspicion that her relatives could be behind the incident and sought action against them.

“I went to the police station to lodge a complaint soon after the incident but the police sent me back saying that it was a case of civil nature.”

She said that she has spent lakhs of rupees from sowing till date. “I spent nearly ₹1.50 lakh for purchasing seeds and incurred other expenditure, including for chemicals and fertilizer, expecting a good yield. But, miscreants have destroyed my crop by spraying pesticide on it, she said.

“I am a poor woman having no source of income other than agriculture. Where should I go and what should I do now ,” she lamented.

She sought the intervention of the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police in the matter and help her get redressal.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 7:12:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farmer-says-miscreants-destroyed-her-cotton-crop/article66049541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR