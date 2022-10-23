Farmer says miscreants destroyed her cotton crop

Bharati, a farmer, has said that miscreants have damaged cotton crop on her four acres of land by spraying pesticide.

She was addressing a press conference in Yagir on Sunday.

Ms. Bharati, who is a native of Vankasambra village, has expressed the suspicion that her relatives could be behind the incident and sought action against them.

“I went to the police station to lodge a complaint soon after the incident but the police sent me back saying that it was a case of civil nature.”

She said that she has spent lakhs of rupees from sowing till date. “I spent nearly ₹1.50 lakh for purchasing seeds and incurred other expenditure, including for chemicals and fertilizer, expecting a good yield. But, miscreants have destroyed my crop by spraying pesticide on it, she said.

“I am a poor woman having no source of income other than agriculture. Where should I go and what should I do now ,” she lamented.

She sought the intervention of the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police in the matter and help her get redressal.