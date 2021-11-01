Farmer found murdered on farm in Arsikere taluk

A farmer, Murthy, 50 was found murdered in his farm at Chowdenahalli near Gandasi in Araikere taluk on Saturday. He was lying on his farm with serious injuries on Saturday morning. His son Bharath took him to a hospital at Gandasi, where he was declared dead.

Senior police officers including Additional SP B.N. Nandini visited the spot. Murthy was scheduled to get a property registered in his name on the day.

The Gandasi Police have registered the case.

In Shivamogga

Mohammed Jainad, 22, was found murdered on Wadi E. Huda Road in Shivamogga on Friday. The police said he was murdered by a rival group in retaliation to an assault reported in March. Mohammed Nakhi, 22, of Lashkar Mohalla in Shivamogga, was allegedly assaulted by Jainad and his friends then. Nakhi was seriously injured and a case was registered by Tunga police. It is said that Nakhi saw Jainad on Wadi E. Huda Road on Friday night and assaulted him. He died after suffering serious injuries.