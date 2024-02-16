GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘False accusation led to cancellation of Yadgir court building inauguration’

February 16, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The president of Yadgir District Bar Association C.S. Malipatil has alleged that the false allegation that the new court complex was being inaugurated in a hurry, has led to the cancellation of the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing presspersons in Yadgir on Friday, Mr. Malipatil had the inauguration of the new District Court Complex and Bar Association Office scheduled to be held on Saturday was cancelled after Dalit organisations submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, through the Deputy Commissioner Yadgir.

Mr. Malipatil alleged that the State Coordinator of the Dalit organisation Mallikarjun Kranti had submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on December 13 alleging that Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge’s name did not figure in the invitation card of the inauguration of the court and that the inauguration was being held in a hurry without completing the work.

However, the fact was that the construction of the court complex was almost complete barring the compound wall, the tender for which was delayed due to want of grants, he said. Displaying the invitation card, Mr. Malipatil pointed out that Mr. Kharge’s name was on it as a special invitee and now because of the allegation of Mr. Kranti, the inauguration of the court complex had got cancelled.

On Mr. Kranthi’s allegation in the memorandum that Gurmitkal MLA Sharana Gowda Kandkur who faced charges in a criminal case was invited for the event, he clarified that Mr. Kandkur was not invited to the programme and pointed out that his name did not figure in the invitation card. Further course of action would be decided after an emergency meeting of the bar association, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / court administration / dalits / national or ethnic minority / minority group

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.