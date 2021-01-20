Karnataka

‘Expedite land acquisition for railway flyover’

Preetham Gowda, MLA, has instructed the district administration to complete the land acquisition process to allow the construction of a railway flyover on the Hassan-Mysuru Road.

At a meeting in Hassan on Tuesday, he asked officials to take measures to clear the buildings and hand over the land required to the construction company.

Otherwise, the work will be delayed further, causing hardship to the residents of the city, he said. “Those parting with their land for the project should get the compensation due as per the norms. The officers should release the amount immediately,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish also told officials to go ahead with the acquisition process as per the orders issued by the High Court.

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 2:06:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/expedite-land-acquisition-for-railway-flyover/article33613480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY