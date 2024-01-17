GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Expedite disbursement of crop loss compensation, demand farmers

January 17, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the delay in disbursement of crop loss compensation and the apathy of the State and Union governments towards the same, farmers of Dharwad district have threatened to launch a protest if their demands were not met immediately.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, farmer leader Mallikarjun Balangoudar said because of the drought, crops grown in kharif and rabi had withered leading to huge crop loss and there had been inordinate delay in disbursement of compensation.

He said that both the State and the Centre had engaged in passing the buck instead of coming to the rescue of the farmers. “While the State government is pointing at Centre for release of compensation as per NDRF norms, the Central leaders are asking the State to release SDRF compensation and that NDRF funds will follow. In this blame game, it is the farming community that is facing acute financial problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, along with the drinking water crisis, the fodder shortage was forcing farmers to sell their cattle to slaughterhouse. What was even worse was that instead of mitigating the sufferings of the farmers, both Congress and BJP were busy preparing for the elections, he alleged.

Mr. Mallikarjun urged the government to fix ₹10,000 per quintal as MSP for green gram, bengal gram and cotton, ₹5,000 per quintal for onion and ₹4,000 per quintal for maize.

He urged the government to release crop insurance compensation immediately and also demanded loans up to ₹10 lakh at 1% interest rate to the farmers.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / water / environmental issues / Agriculture / drought / arable farming

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.