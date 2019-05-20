Exit polls: BJP leaders on a high

A day after the exit polls gave a clear edge to the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit witnessed hectic activities marked by enthusiasm.

Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, who returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night as soon as the exit poll predictions went on air, attended puja and ‘homa’ (holy offering) at the party office.

Later, he told reporters that it was performed at the party office by the workers for the good of the people and the country. This was also to pray for a good government at the Centre, he said.

He dropped hints about his party’s efforts to topple the coalition government in the State by saying that “if Narendra Modi returns to power at the Centre, then definitely a good government will be there in the State.”

He lashed out at the Congress leaders for making light of the exit poll predictions. Particularly referring to Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara’s remarks that the exit polls appear to have been done by BJP national president Amit Shah, Mr. Yeddyurappa said such statements indicated the frustration of the Congress leaders.

Mr. Yeddyurappa’s party colleague and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa was more aggressive and said the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition in Karnataka will end immediately after the announcement of the poll results.

“The pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) for the Lok Sabha election had triggered serious discontent in both the parties. They will lose key Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka owing to the disharmony,” he told presspersons in Shivamogga.

Alleging that there has been serious and constant efforts by a section of the Congress leaders to pull down the coalition government, he said that the political scenario will change after the announcement of the results.