Ex-serviceman’s body donated for medical research

September 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Relatives of a 73-year-old ex-serviceman donated his body to a medical college for education and research in Belagavi on Thursday.

Punnappa Ishwar Sambrekar had expressed his desire that his body be donated to enable medical education.

His relatives donated the body to the Anatomy Department of KAHER Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

The donation was facilitated by Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust.

Social workers Vijay More, Allen More, Kiran Patil and Gangadhar Patil and trust founder Mahantesh Ranmannavar were present during the donation. Details can be had on Ph: 9242496497.