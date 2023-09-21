HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-serviceman’s body donated for medical research

September 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of a 73-year-old ex-serviceman donated his body to a medical college for education and research in Belagavi on Thursday.

Punnappa Ishwar Sambrekar had expressed his desire that his body be donated to enable medical education.

His relatives donated the body to the Anatomy Department of KAHER Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

The donation was facilitated by Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust.

Social workers Vijay More, Allen More, Kiran Patil and Gangadhar Patil and trust founder Mahantesh Ranmannavar were present during the donation. Details can be had on Ph: 9242496497.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.