GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-ISRO Chairman emphasises on innovation

Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prof. Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar has emphasised the need for fostering innovation, collaboration and a strong scientific foundation in the field of space exploration.

December 30, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau

Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar has emphasised on the need for fostering innovation, collaboration, and a strong scientific foundation in the field of Space exploration.

Delivering a guest lecture at BLDE (Deemed to be University) in Vijayapura on Saturday, Mr. Kumar shared insights into ISRO’s latest achievements, advancements in Space technology, and the future trajectory of India’s Space exploration efforts.

He elaborated on the challenges faced by the ISRO in its pursuit of excellence in Space research and the subsequent triumphs.

Mr. Kumar subsequently answered a range of questions from the participants mainly comprising students and faculty members.

On behalf of the university, Mr. Kumar was felicitated by Pro Chancellor Y.M. Jayaraj. Pro Vice-Chancellor Arun C. Inamadar. Registrar R.V. Kulkarni. Deputy Registrar Sateesh Patil, Vice-Principal (Clinical) M.B. Patil, Chief Administrative Officer R.B. Kotnal, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.