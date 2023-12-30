Ex-ISRO Chairman emphasises on innovation

December 30, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Aluru Seelin Kiran Kumar has emphasised on the need for fostering innovation, collaboration, and a strong scientific foundation in the field of Space exploration.

Delivering a guest lecture at BLDE (Deemed to be University) in Vijayapura on Saturday, Mr. Kumar shared insights into ISRO’s latest achievements, advancements in Space technology, and the future trajectory of India’s Space exploration efforts.

He elaborated on the challenges faced by the ISRO in its pursuit of excellence in Space research and the subsequent triumphs.

Mr. Kumar subsequently answered a range of questions from the participants mainly comprising students and faculty members.

On behalf of the university, Mr. Kumar was felicitated by Pro Chancellor Y.M. Jayaraj. Pro Vice-Chancellor Arun C. Inamadar. Registrar R.V. Kulkarni. Deputy Registrar Sateesh Patil, Vice-Principal (Clinical) M.B. Patil, Chief Administrative Officer R.B. Kotnal, and others were present.