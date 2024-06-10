Every Indian language had a classical phase: Scholar

The Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru on Monday hosted a three-day national conference on Classical Languages of India, to encourage the development of language, linguistics, and literature by researching and promoting the rich heritage of classical languages in view of NEP-2020.

Former CIIL Director Udaya Narayana Singh, who was the Chief Guest, inaugurated the conference in the presence of Prof Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Prof. Shailendra Mohan, and other scholars.

Prof. Udaya Narayana Singh, who is now the dean, Faculty of Arts and chair-professor of Linguistics, Amity University, Gurgaon, in his inaugural address, highlighted that each Indian language has experienced a classical phase, varying only in its historical period. “As a lover of language, my intention is to sensitise the crowd and emphasise the need for language gain.”

Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi, who is the Vice-chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi began his speech by appreciating the CIIL for integrating classical languages in one domain through this conference.

He said the system needs to adapt to accommodate the requirements of the modern-day rather than sticking to the traditional methods, giving a novel outlook on classical languages. He stated that classical languages should serve as object languages, not merely metalanguages.

He concluded his speech highlighting the need for adequate public participation and funding, a rejuvenated interest in languages like Pali and Prakrit.

In his presidential address, Shailendra Mohan, the Director, CIIL said that India is a treasure trove of linguistic and cultural richness that developed over thousands of years and manifested in the form of creative arts, works of literature, customs, traditions, linguistic expressions, artefacts, heritage sites, and more.

He spoke on the NEP-2020 recommendation on providing “prominence to language and culture that has been lost in recent years.” He also highlighted the need for teaching-learning materials and modules on classical languages, understanding culture, and connecting with other disciplines through a comparative methodology.

Prof. Mohan concluded his address by hoping that the deliberations made during the conference would lead to a holistic re-development of classical languages.

Pankaj Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Admin.), CIIL, expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries for their participation. He said language is an indispensable tool for binding the nation together. L.R. Prem Kumar, coordinator of the conference, welcomed the guests and delegates of the conference.