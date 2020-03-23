Karnataka

Evacuation of Infosys trainees to be disrupted in Mysuru

The evacuation of trainees from the Global Education Centre of Infosys in Mysuru is likely to be disrupted with the government’s decision to impose a lockdown.

Though the evacuation of 7,000 to 10,000 trainees was expected to continue for about seven days from Wednesday, officials of KSRTC, which is coordinating with the IT company for providing transport, said they would not be plying AC buses, as part of the lockdown. Also, the State’s borders have been sealed, said a KSRTC official.

The KSRTC, which did not deploy any buses on Sunday as part of the Janata Curfew, had, however, transported 1,700 to 1,800 trainees by 76 buses to different destinations in south India, including Hyderabad, Secundarabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Mangaluru, besides Kempegowda International Airport. Sources in the IT company said the evacuation had not been completed yet, but the number of trainees left behind was not immediately available.

