Eshwarappa stopped from holding election meeting at Shiralakoppa

May 02, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, contesting as an Independent candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, was stopped from holding an election meeting on the premises of a temple at Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

Supporters of the candidate had organised a meeting on the premises of Mylara Lingeshwara temple on Sorab Road in Shikaripur. The team meant to enforce the model code of conduct ensured that the stage and sound system were removed.

Mr. Eshwarappa got angry as he reached the spot. He addressed the gathering from the vehicle. He alleged the programme was disturbed at the behest of the former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Congress leaders. “I will address at the same venue after winning the election. I will win the election irrespective of the efforts of BJP leaders to defeat me. In a democratic system, every candidate should have equal opportunities to campaign,” he said.

