GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eshwarappa complains to Shivamogga DC against BJP

May 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa complained to Shivamogga  Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the BJP social media cell on Tuesday.

Independent candidate K.S. Eshwarappa complained to Shivamogga  Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the BJP social media cell on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in the fray as an Independent candidate, on Tuesday, complained to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the social media cell of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP posted an old video late in the night on Monday, to mislead the voters.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP, out of frustration, posted the old video, in which he (Eshwarappa) had campaigned for Raghavendra, ahead of polling. The objective behind circulating the video was to mislead the public. 

The Deputy Commissioner assured the candidate that he would look into the complaint and take proper action.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.