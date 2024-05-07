Eshwarappa complains to Shivamogga DC against BJP

May 07, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is in the fray as an Independent candidate, on Tuesday, complained to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade against the social media cell of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP posted an old video late in the night on Monday, to mislead the voters.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP, out of frustration, posted the old video, in which he (Eshwarappa) had campaigned for Raghavendra, ahead of polling. The objective behind circulating the video was to mislead the public.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the candidate that he would look into the complaint and take proper action.